Crash near Fults
By Corey Saathoff
on April 30, 2017 at 5:56 pm
Police and EMS responded about 5:30 p.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Bluff Road near Fults. The vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a passenger car, and both required towing from the scene.
