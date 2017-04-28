 Crash near Fults - Republic-Times | News

Crash near Fults

By on April 30, 2017 at 5:56 pm

Police and EMS responded about 5:30 p.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Bluff Road near Fults. The vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a passenger car, and both required towing from the scene.



 


Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.