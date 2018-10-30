 Crash involving semi, SUV in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Crash involving semi, SUV in Columbia

By on October 30, 2018 at 11:29 am

Pictured is the crash scene Tuesday morning on Route 3 in Columbia. (submitted photo)

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday to a crash involving a semi tractor trailer and a white Ford Explorer on Route 3 southbound at Valmeyer Road in Columbia.

The intersection was blocked to traffic as Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a Columbia woman, was not seriously injured, sustaining only cuts and bruises. She was transported by ambulance to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County as a precaution.

The driver of the semi, who was not injured, was not believed to be at fault in the crash, police said.

The semi truck was traveling south on Route 3 and the SUV was attempting to turn left onto Valmeyer Road from northbound Route 3 when the collision occurred.

