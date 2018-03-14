Crash at Route 3 and Veterans Parkway in Columbia
By Corey Saathoff
on March 15, 2018 at 8:48 pm
Emergency personnel responded about 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a two-car crash with possible injury on Route 3 (Admiral Parkway) at Veterans Parkway in Columbia.
Columbia police, fire and EMS responded to the crash. No extrication was required, but firefighters assisted with traffic control in the southbound lanes of Route 3.
