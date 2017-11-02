Crash at Route 158 on ramp
By Republic-Times
on November 2, 2017 at 11:19 am
Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday to a single-vehicle crash on Route 3 northbound at the Route 158 entrance ramp just south of Columbia. It was not immediately known if there were injuries sustained in the crash.
The vehicle damaged a portion of guardrail as it went off the roadway.
Republic-Times
