Crash at Route 158 on ramp

By Republic-Times on November 2, 2017 at 11:19 am

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday to a single-vehicle crash on Route 3 northbound at the Route 158 entrance ramp just south of Columbia. It was not immediately known if there were injuries sustained in the crash.

The vehicle damaged a portion of guardrail as it went off the roadway.