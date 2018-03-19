CPD nabs ATM burglar

A Belleville man was arrested early Monday morning in connection with an ATM break-in that occurred outside of a Columbia bank.

Police responded about 1 a.m. to an alarm sounding at Central Bank in the 200 block of Southwoods Center, with the responding officer observing a man attempting to steal cash from inside the bank’s ATM machine.

Nicholas Ganguillet, 29, of Belleville, was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and burglary, both felonies. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo.