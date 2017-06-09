Courtney Weilbacher | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School softball player Courtney Weilbacher. With a single in the sectional final on Saturday, the senior shortstop collected her 200th career varsity hit, marking the first such accomplishment in school history.

Pictured, Weilbacher is congratulated after the hit. Weilbacher led the Eagles in hitting this spring at .530 with 52 runs, 35 RBIs, 10 triples and five home runs.