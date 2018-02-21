County owed $770,000 in fees, fines

The Monroe County Board approved increases in fees to help fund increased courthouse security during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The changes resulted from a study conducted last year by consulting firm Bellwether. The study’s purpose was to analyze the costs of providing county services and determine how to pass on those associated costs to users of the services rather than to all citizens through their annual property taxes.

Court security fees will increase from $25 to $50 for civil cases. Fees will also increase from $25 to $50 for defendants who enter guilty pleas or are found guilty in felony, misdemeanor, conservation ordinance violations and traffic violation cases.

Fees won’t be added to traffic or conservation ordinance cases in which the fines are paid without court appearances.

These new fees were approved unanimously by the board and became effective Feb. 20.

The security fee increase will help offset the costs of added courthouse security measures incorporated over the last year, including access control measures and monitoring cameras inside and outside the building.

Monroe County Circuit Clerk Lisa Fallon reported to the board that a preliminary review of her office’s records indicate as much as $778,000 in fees and fines is owed, some dating back to the 1990s.

In many cases, the appropriate fees simply were never charged, Fallon reported. In other cases, those who owed the fees simply refused to pay.

The county agreed to contract with the firm Credit Collection Partners of Taylorville to review and recover the unpaid fees and fines.

CCP, Fallon said, has a well-developed system to locate people who have moved, and is in the process of sending letters which they will follow up with phone calls if no reply is received.

In the first two days of letter mailings, some $2,000 was recovered…>>>

