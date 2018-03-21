County board discusses Route 3, enterprise zone

Obey the traffic laws, or else. That was the message Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing sent during Monday’s meeting of the Monroe County Board.

These words came as the county and its citizens are still reeling from a fatal crash Feb. 27 on Route 3 in Columbia that killed a mother and injured her six children.

The Facebook group “Citizens Demanding Change on Illinois Route 3, Columbia, Illinois” has accumulated nearly 3,900 members, which Waterloo resident Norah Baker pointed out in a letter to commissioners. Baker called in person for enhancements of Route 3 safety at the start of the March 5 county board meeting, and her husband, Chris, delivered her hard copy letter Monday.

Of particular concerns to Baker are the Route 3 intersections of Caring Way near the YMCA and also Hanover Road.

“Anyone who has kids with activities at the YMCA or on Hanover Road knows just how dangerous it is to have to turn left onto Route 3,” Baker’s letter states. “I believe a stoplight installed at the YMCA would not only increase the safety of YMCA patrons, but would also help decrease congestion and increase the safety of the Hanover Road intersection as well.”

While some have noted Route 3 is a state highway and the Illinois Department of Transportation is reluctant to do anything that slows traffic flows, commissioner Vicki Koerber assured Baker, “IDOT is not an enemy. They are partners in a collaborative effort.”

Rohlfing and commissioners noted that lights are timed along Route 3 in Columbia and Waterloo to allow drivers moving 45 miles per hour to efficiently pass through with a series of green lights at that speed. And they will do so safely if all pay attention and follow laws.

Rohlfing said Illinois State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia police are patrolling the stretch of Route 3 between Columbia and Waterloo with much greater intensity, and their presence will continue to grow in the coming days and weeks…>>>

