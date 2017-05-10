County baseball tourney up for grabs

The battle for Monroe County baseball supremacy takes place Saturday in Waterloo, with no clear-cut favorite among the four evenly matched local squads.

Waterloo will host Valmeyer at Waterloo High School, while Gibault will host Columbia at SPPS Fields. Both games start at 10 a.m., with the championship and third place games to follow.

“All four county schools have a chance of winning it this year,” Gibault head coach Andy Skaer said. “It should be fun.”

Gibault (16-11) has won four straight and appears to be gelling at the right time. Skaer said his team has displayed good defense and timely hitting, and his starting pitchers are throwing strikes.

Waterloo (17-6) has had its share of ups and downs of late in the always competitive Mississippi Valley Conference.

Columbia (17-8) has lost four of five recent games.

Valmeyer (21-7) went 3-2 in recent play, winning the Kaskaskia Division of the Cahokia Conference for the third straight year in the process.

Read the full tournament preview in the May 10 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.