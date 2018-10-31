Costello, Friess running for state representative

Illinois State Representative, 116th District

Incumbent Jerry Costello II of Smithton, a Democrat, is being challenged on Nov. 6 by David Friess of Red Bud, a Republican.

Jerry Costello II

Jerry Costello II has served as U.S. Representative of the Illinois State Representative, 116th District, since 2011.

“From an early age, I was taught the value of public service, patriotism and honest work,” Costello said. “It’s why I joined the Army, and why I continue to want to serve my community.”

Read the rest of Costello’s profile in this week’s Republic-Times.

David Friess

David Friess is challenging Jerry Costello II for the position of U.S. Representative of the Illinois State Representative, 116th District.

“I’m running for the legislature because our current state representative supports and props up the Madigan Machine down here in Southern Illinois,” Friess said. “I believe I can offer something different — a conservative reform vision for Illinois.”

Read the rest of Friess’ profile in this week’s Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.