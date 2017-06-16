Cory Lubinski | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo Millers second baseman Cory Lubinski.

The Creve Coeur, Mo., native went 7-for-8 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in Sunday’s doubleheader sweep of the Charleston Riverdogs on Sunday.

Lubinski, who hit .345 with 45 RBIs as a senior this spring at Lindenwood University-Belleville, is hitting above .400 in his first season with the Millers.