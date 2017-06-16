Cory Lubinski | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on June 16, 2017 at 2:25 pm
Cory Lubinski
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo Millers second baseman Cory Lubinski.
The Creve Coeur, Mo., native went 7-for-8 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in Sunday’s doubleheader sweep of the Charleston Riverdogs on Sunday.
Lubinski, who hit .345 with 45 RBIs as a senior this spring at Lindenwood University-Belleville, is hitting above .400 in his first season with the Millers.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.