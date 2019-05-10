Corvette | Pet of the Week

Meet one-year-old super-mom Corvette! After raising her own five babies, she adopted a tiny orphan and nursed her with lots of TLC. Her babies will probably be adopted before she finds her home … except maybe just once we could break this cycle? She is a sweetheart, all she needs is a window seat and she would enjoy a pair of legs to rub against while she purrs.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.