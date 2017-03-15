Corned beef a tasty St. Pat’s tradition at Schneider’s

Corned beef is a traditional St. Patrick’s Day delicacy. And although many partake in this festive occasion, few give much thought to the process of actually “corning” the meat.

The term “corn” does not imply that corn plays any role in making this delicacy. Rather, it refers to the large-grained salt – or “corns” of salt – that along with a variety of spices are mixed with water to produce flavor-creating brine.

Schneider’s Quality Meats in Waterloo, a local producer of a top quality version of this seasonal highlight, recently gave the Republic-Times a close-up review of the process for “corning” beef ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

“We have used the same mixture for years,” said Schneider’s owner Mark Lengacher.

Store manager Harold “JR” Wallace took time from cutting steaks to explain that the solution is injected into chunks of beef first. Then the pieces are submerged in barrels of the solution to cure.

“We are making up about 750 pounds this year,” he said.

Wallace added that while most people think of brisket when they talk corned beef, eye of round, top round and virtually any type of beef can be pickled as corned beef…>>>

Read the rest of this story and view more photos in the March 15 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.