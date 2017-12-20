Cops bring Christmas cheer to children

A group of local children received the best Christmas present imaginable when Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Valmeyer and Waterloo police officers took them shopping Saturday at the Waterloo Walmart.

“Southern Illinois Rack Attack contacted me for a fundraiser to get with families in need and for community relations. It’s always good when you can get some positive stories out to the media, especially with what’s been going on,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said.

Steve Reichling of Southern Illinois Rack Attack said the organization coordinated a sporting clay shoot in the summer to raise money for the Monroe and Randolph county sheriff’s departments to do a “Cops and Kids at Christmas” program.

In total, $4,000 was raised with each department receiving half.

“For years, we’ve done one of these events. We’ve just always done it,” Reichling said. “And in previous years, the money would go to (St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital). The reason we’re not with St. Jude’s this year is because there are two or three other organizations doing one for St. Jude’s.

“So that’s why not. And we wanted to keep it more local and both sheriff’s departments said ‘Cops and Kids at Christmas, yeah that’s perfect…>>>

