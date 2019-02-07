Cooper | Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m new to Helping Strays and everyone is still learning about me.

I am a handsome and friendly boy who is looking for a new family. I like children and female dogs, but don’t care for cats or male dogs. I am crate trained and housebroken and can be trusted in the house alone when humans are gone.

Copper is seven years old and weighs 51 pounds.

Visit Copper at the Helping Strays shelter or call 618-939-7389 for more information.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.