Constantine-Volkman | Engagement

Travis Constantine and Kimmie Volkman have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Gerald and Theresa Volkman of Lake Zurich. She is a graduate of Lake Zurich High School and will graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in May with a degree in bioengineering.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Kermit and Laura Constantine of Waterloo. He is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is employed as a staff geotechnical engineer at Kaskaskia Engineering Group.

The couple are planning a July 1, 2017, wedding.