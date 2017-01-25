Constantine-Volkman | Engagement
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on January 25, 2017 at 5:07 pm
Travis Constantine and Kimmie Volkman
Travis Constantine and Kimmie Volkman have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Gerald and Theresa Volkman of Lake Zurich. She is a graduate of Lake Zurich High School and will graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in May with a degree in bioengineering.
The prospective bridegroom is the son of Kermit and Laura Constantine of Waterloo. He is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is employed as a staff geotechnical engineer at Kaskaskia Engineering Group.
The couple are planning a July 1, 2017, wedding.
Andrea F.D. Saathoff
Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer.
email: andrea@republictimes.net