Community rallies for Lydia

Lydia Boyer needs a miracle. Stubborn German Brewing Company owners Chris and Tammy Rahn, along with scores of Waterloo merchants, business people and residents from around the region did their best this weekend to make sure she gets it — to the tune of nearly $100,000.

“So, just trying to figure out this weekend — (I have) one word — God,” Lydia’s dad, Josh Boyer, said. “I mean, we are still trying to wrap our mind around this but Monroe County collected and presented tonight over $50,000, but that’s not the whole story. The actual total from the weekend is actually $90,000 for Lydia. You read that right. $90,000 between businesses, our church and local donations. In. Three. Days.”

Such was the giving spirit that a woman who wished to remain anonymous waited until Boyer was in the car to head to the bank when she approached him with a $10,000 check before slipping off into the night.

“I am speechless,” Josh said.

Six-year-old Lydia, who was diagnosed with an aggressive tumor on her brain and spine called medulloblastoma when she was 5, recently found out it has recurred, just days after completing treatment.

“They say there is no known cure for a recurrence,” said her dad. “It’s extremely aggressive. I feel like we’re on borrowed time; we always have been,” Josh said.

But Lydia’s story doesn’t end here.

There is a trial at the University of California-San Francisco, where they are testing a treatment involving the modified measles virus. It has shown some promise on adults but hasn’t yet been used on children. Lydia has been accepted into the trial. But there is a hitch — a big one.

“Insurance is the barrier,” Josh said. “It’s a debacle because we’re through the (Health Insurance) Marketplace.”

When the Boyers’ third child arrived, their family size changed and so did their insurance.

“We were forced onto Medicaid,” said Josh, the youth pastor at Hope Christian Church. “We’ve had to deal with that, which delayed her initial treatment — it’s just been all types of problems…”

Because California doesn’t have a Medicaid contract with Illinois, according to California, it appears the Boyers don’t have medical insurance. And that is what could keep Lydia from being able to begin this trial and have a fighting chance.

The Boyers are working with UCSF, the states of Illinois and California, local politicians and anyone else they can think of. Their best bet right now is to collect as much cash in hand as possible that they can use in the event Lydia has to be hospitalized while in California.

“We’ll be there six weeks and Lydia’s never gone six weeks without being hospitalized,” Josh said.

That’s where Waterloo stepped in, and stepped in big. Coordinated by Stubborn German’s Chris and Tammy Rahn, March 25 was HOPE for LYDIA Day and donations were collected all around town. Those donations were presented to the Boyers Tuesday night at the brewery.

Donations can still be made directly to the House of Neighborly Service. The organization has been distributing monthly funds to the Boyers since Lydia was diagnosed, sending just under $20,000 so far. HNS is continuing to accept tax-free donations, all of which go to the intended party.

