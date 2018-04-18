Community called to ‘start by believing’

It doesn’t heal the permanent scars borne of unbearable emotional trauma. It doesn’t erase the vivid, horrible memories countless sexual assault victims relive day after day.

But to start by believing, a small but life-altering act of kindness, is to show these victims they have someone they can turn to for support.

About 20 people in the community stood in solidarity to promote this concept on a cold Sunday afternoon outside the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo.

Members of law enforcement, EMS personnel and community members joined the Monroe County office of Call for Help in pledging to start by believing.

Call for Help is a southern Illinois agency that provides services such as counseling and case management to sexual assault victims. During Sunday’s event, Call for Help medical and legal advocate Traci James lamented that people question assault victims’ testimony.

“It really does make a difference for the victims,” said James, who works out of the Monroe County office. “Hopefully with us being here, more people will come forward…>>>

