Columbia woman fights through breast cancer

Paula Hutchinson is a fighter.

Known at Helping Strays as the organization’s president, the 49-year-old Columbia woman continues to show excitement for activities and fundraisers taking place through the shelter.

At home, she is a loving wife to Kevin, the mayor of Columbia, and mother to Brannan, 20, Morgan, 17, and Cameron, 15.

But another piece of her identity rarely spoken of is her ability to endure challenges and the harsh realities of life. Paula, a breast cancer survivor, went through six weeks of daily radiation treatment — 42 treatments total — to recover from an illness that threatens the lives of one in eight women in the United States.

“I think the big thing is staying positive,” she said…>>>

