Columbia vet takes Honor Flight

World War II Army veteran Roy “Sid” Trexler of Columbia, who recently traveled to Washington, D.C. on a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, moves around well for his age.

During mild spring temperatures, Trexler can be seen taking his large motorcycle for a spin while dressed in a buttoned-down shirt and slacks.

“I’m 91 years old. I still ride my motorcycle,” Trexler said proudly.

Another notable feature for a man his age is his height — he stands more than six-feet tall. But his stature didn’t prevent him from a little modesty when recounting his days in the U.S. Army.

“As far as my service in the military, there isn’t much to tell,” Trexler said.

Some historians may disagree, however, as he was part of the Army’s 69th Infantry Division — or the first troops to meet with the Russians during the war. He also attended the flag re-raising ceremony at Ehrenbreitstein Fortress in Koblenz, Germany, in 1945…>>>

