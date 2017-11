By Republic-Times on November 20, 2017 at 10:34 am

The Monroe County coroner’s office and an Illinois State Police crime scene unit responded last Wednesday night at the request of Columbia police to the 400 block of Wernings Drive after a 53-year-old man sustained a fatal gunshot wound at a residence.

The man, whose name is being withheld due to family notifications, was pronounced dead at 10:35 p.m., Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Braun Funeral Home in Columbia.