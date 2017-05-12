Columbia Inline Hockey | Team of the Week

The Columbia inline hockey team is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week. The first-year roller hockey squad won the Missouri Inline Hockey Association Varsity 3 state title with a 12-8 victory over Saint Louis University High School.

Pictured, kneeling, from left, are Hunter Bulger, Jacob Behnen, Chase Taake, Logan Taake and Kyle Budde; standing: assistant coach Grant Kleinschmidt, Cam Nowak, Ben Kleinschmidt, Trey Walton and assistant coach Greg Taake. Not pictured are Jack Sigman and head coach Kevin Feager.

Columbia finished third in the regular season in its inaugural season in the league, then beat Lafayette, Affton and SLUH for the championship. Columbia went 13-3-0-1 on the season. Ben Kleinschmidt led the league in goals with 43 with Cam Nowak finishing second with 31, and Jacob Behnen third with 30. In overall points, Columbia had four players in the top five: Ben Kleinschmidt, Behnen, Bulger and Nowak.