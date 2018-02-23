Columbia Ice Eagles | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Ice Eagles, who swept defending champion O’Fallon in two games to win the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 2A finals.

Columbia won game one Thursday night, 4-3, and raised the championship trophy following Monday’s 7-5 victory at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

The Ice Eagles lost one game all season, that being a Dec. 21 defeat at the hands of then-undefeated rival Freeburg-Waterloo. Pictured is the team with the league trophy at center ice. (Corey Saathoff photo)