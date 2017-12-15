Columbia Ice Eagles Hockey | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on December 15, 2017 at 2:17 pm
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Ice Eagles of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association.
The Ice Eagles are tops in the league at 9-0-1 on the season following a 7-5 win Monday night over Collinsville. (John Spytek photo)
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County’s hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the “Subscribe” page on this website.