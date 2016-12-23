Columbia Ice Eagles Hockey | Team of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on December 23, 2016 at 1:20 pm
The 2016 Columbia Ice Eagles hockey team.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Ice Eagles hockey club. The Ice Eagles are 4-0-1 in their past five games, including wins over Freeburg-Waterloo last Tuesday and East Alton-Wood River on Monday. Columbia is 8-4-1 on the season. (Greg Stanek photo)
Corey Saathoff
