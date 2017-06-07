Columbia hosting regional K-9 trials

This weekend, Columbia will host something most law-abiding people will never have the opportunity to see — many of the top police dogs in the bi-state area putting on a master class of K-9 skills.

The United States Police Canine Association Region 16 PD1 Field Trials is the official name of the event.

For the layperson, it is three days of competitions in which 25 of the most highly trained K-9s and their handlers compete for certifications and a chance at national accolades.

The highlight for the public of this three-day field trial will be a Saturday parade of K-9s and their handlers, followed by a demonstration at Bolm-Schuhkraft Park.

“Foremost, this is a certification event and a competition all in one,” said Columbia K-9 police officer and event organizer Zack Hopkins, who will be participating with his partner, Daggo.

The dogs and their handlers will compete in the areas of obedience and agility; article and subject search; criminal apprehension and criminal apprehension with gunfire.

Points will be assessed based on how well they perform, with one major goal of earning enough points to compete in the USPCA national trials in September in Foley, Ala.

To be certified by the USPCA is the pinnacle achievement for law enforcement K-9s.

“It’s the only national certification the U.S. Supreme Court recognizes and considers legitimate,” Hopkins said.

The certifications give the K-9s and their handlers credibility in federal court.

And Hopkins should know. He and Daggo have earned their national certification for the past two years.

The only other K-9s in the area also certified are two Cahokia police dogs, Hopkins said.

Hopkins and his wife, Kathy, introduced Daggo into their home 3.5 years ago. At that time, they had one son, Drew, 2. Now Drew is 5, and they also have toddlers Kennedy, 2, and Harrison, 1.

But the Hopkins didn’t hesitate to welcome Daggo into their home around their children.

“He’s very social and laid back,” Hopkins said, who noted Daggo takes good care of his furless siblings. And that goes right along with his personality.

“He’s a good public figure at PR and community events, Hopkins said. “But he knows when it’s time to work.”

To see Daggo and some 25 other K-9s do their thing, come to downtown Columbia Saturday. The parade of dogs and handlers steps off from Columbia City Hall at 5 p.m., and will travel down Main Street to the baseball diamonds at Bolm-Schuhkraft Park. The dogs and their handlers will then put on a demonstration beginning at 6 p.m.

There will also be a barbecue; Columbia fire, police and EMS vehicles; appearances by Survival Flight and St. Louis County Police helicopters; and food and drinks for purchase from the Columbia P.L.A.Y.

Visitors are encouraged to sit in the baseball stands and coolers are allowed.