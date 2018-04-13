Columbia High School Softball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School softball team. Head coach Ronda Major’s squad is off to a 9-0 start following Monday’s 2-0 win at home over New Athens. The 2018 Eagles feature seven players hitting above .400 and two solid starting pitchers. Columbia has outscored its opponents 88-17 so far this spring. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.