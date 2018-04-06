Columbia High School Soccer | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School girls soccer team. The Eagles are 9-1 on the season following victories over Waterloo, 4-1, on March 26, Collinsville, 3-2, on March 28, and Breese Central, 11-0, on April 3. On the season, Columbia has outscored its opponents 47-8. (Sean McGowan photo)

Sean McGowan Sean is a die-hard Cubs fan, despite the relentless peer pressure coming from the rest of the Republic-Times staff. He and his wife, Jacqui, have been married for two years. Originally from the west suburbs of Chicago, Sean and his wife moved down to Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed central Illinois residents for the past four years. email:sean@republictimes.net