Columbia High School Girls Soccer | Team of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on March 17, 2017 at 3:11 pm
Members of the 2017 Columbia High School girls soccer team are, from left, front row, Haley Glover, Samantha Bostic, Kennedy Jones, Rylee Iorio, Reagan Mauch, Chloe Graff and Claire Thebeau; middle row: Taylor Kaempfe, Blair Wittenbrink, Megan LeBlanc, Jenna Jackson, Morgan Hutchinson, Kalee Jackson and Taylor Parks; and top row: head coach Jamey Bridges, Fae Harrell, Sophia Bonaldi, Madelyne Juenger, Morgan Gleanzer, and assistant coaches Christine Kaiping and Ray Baumann. (Sean McGowan photo)
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School girls soccer team.
The Eagles kicked off their 2017 campaign with a 6-0 win at home over rival Gibault in the Metro Cup on Monday night. Columbia returns seven seniors and several other key players from a squad that went 15-6-2 last season and won a regional title.
