Columbia High School Girls Basketball | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on December 22, 2017 at 3:21 pm
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School girls basketball squad coached by Scott Germain. The Eagles defeated Roxana, Red Bud and Marquette to win their second straight Candy Cane Classic title last week at Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo. Columbia (6-5) is pictured with its first place trophy on Saturday. (Athena Spytek photo)
