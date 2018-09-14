Columbia High School Football | Team of the Week

By Republic-Times
on September 14, 2018 at 10:15 am
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School football squad coached by Scott Horner. The Eagles are off to a 3-0 start this season following wins over Mascoutah, Waterloo and Salem. Leading the way offensively for Columbia this fall are running back Donavan Bieber, quarterback Nic Horner, and wide receivers Sam Horner and Londyn Little. (Kermit Constantine photo)
