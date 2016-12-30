Columbia High School Boys Basketball | Team of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on December 30, 2016 at 2:17 pm
Pictured is the 2016 Columbia High School boys basketball team.
The Columbia High School boys basketball team is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week.
The Eagles (9-5) have won seven of their past eight games, including victories over Sparta and rival Waterloo to open Freeburg Holiday Tournament play on Monday.
The Eagles added wins over Valmeyer and Triad before falling to Marquette in the tourney title game on Thursday.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.