Columbia High School Boys Basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School boys basketball team coached by Mark Sandstrom. The Eagles (18-11) defeated rival Waterloo in the Class 3A Waterloo Regional on Monday night, 68-49, to advance to Wednesday’s regional semifinal against Civic Memorial. (Sean McGowan photo)

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.