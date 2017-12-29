Columbia High School boys basketball | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on December 29, 2017 at 2:32 pm
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School boys basketball team coached by Mark Sandstrom. The Eagles (7-4) have won six straight, including their first three games of this year’s Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament at CHS. Columbia won last Tuesday night at Carlyle, 47-44, on a three-pointer at the buzzer by Jacob O’Connor.
