Columbia High School Baseball | Team of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on April 28, 2017 at 3:01 pm
The 2017 Columbia High School baseball team.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School baseball team coached by Neal O’Donnell. The Eagles have combined strong starting pitching with timely hitting to win seven straight following Monday’s victory over Dupo. The Eagles are 15-4 on the season entering Tuesday’s game against Red Bud. The Eagles host Freeburg on Thursday. (Sean McGowan photo)
