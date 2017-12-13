Columbia discusses gambling

Video gaming and raffle licenses topped the list of agenda items during a Columbia City Council Committee of the Whole meeting Monday night.

As video gaming gains popularity in Illinois, the council is looking at its current liquor code to determine if any changes need to be made.

“The law doesn’t allow us to license and regulate the gaming. It allows us to license and regulate the liquor,” city administrator Jimmy Morani explained.

On the heels of the opening of a new video gaming establishment known as Ace’s Wild, and after discussions with the city’s aldermen, Morani, along with city attorneys Terry Bruckert and Doug Gruenke, made several proposed revisions to Columbia’s current liquor code.

“The only way establishments can get video gaming licenses from the state is if they have an on-premise liquor license,” Morani said of the state Video Gaming Act.

Among the proposed changes to the current liquor code is the distinction that a pourable liquor license would not be issued to any establishment that derives more than 50 percent of their revenue from video gaming.

“The intent is to not eliminate the restaurants and bars that have them, nor prohibit the way they’re currently being used in a majority of establishments in the city. The sense is the gaming parlors and video gaming rooms at gas stations are just not what I think the city envisioned when the state passed this law,” Morani said…>>>

