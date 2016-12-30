Columbia crash results in vehicle fire

Fortunately, no injuries were reported following a crash that resulted in a fully engulfed vehicle fire early Saturday evening on South Rapp Avenue at Washington Street in Columbia.

Columbia police and fire department personnel responded at about 5:45 p.m. Witnesses at the scene said a compact SUV driven by a man struck an unoccupied parked Jeep on the right side of South Rapp and crashed near a wooden fence about 10 feet away from a residence on the other side of the street. The driver was able to exit his vehicle before it burst into flames.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire before it could spread. The driver was transported to the Columbia police station for questioning. Alcohol may have played a role in the crash.