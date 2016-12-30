 Columbia crash results in vehicle fire - Republic-Times | News

Columbia crash results in vehicle fire

By on December 31, 2016 at 6:19 pm
Columbia firefighters rush to extinguish a vehicle fire following a crash on South Rapp Avenue. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Columbia firefighters rush to extinguish a vehicle fire following a crash on South Rapp Avenue. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Fortunately, no injuries were reported following a crash that resulted in a fully engulfed vehicle fire early Saturday evening on South Rapp Avenue at Washington Street in Columbia.

Columbia police and fire department personnel responded at about 5:45 p.m. Witnesses at the scene said a compact SUV driven by a man struck an unoccupied parked Jeep on the right side of South Rapp and crashed near a wooden fence about 10 feet away from a residence on the other side of the street. The driver was able to exit his vehicle before it burst into flames.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire before it could spread. The driver was transported to the Columbia police station for questioning. Alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.