Columbia Blue Jays Youth Football | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Blue Jays varsity squad, which defeated Freeburg on Nov. 12 at CHS, 34-8, to win the Southwestern Illinois Youth Football Conference title and complete a perfect 10-0 season.
The head coach is Shane O’Brien, and team members include Ben Scott, Jacob Boyer, Colin Cygan, Drew Meginson, Matt Hueman, Kyle McConachie, Jonah Blanquart, Dominic Voegele, Pierce Brann, Matt Louis, William Phillips, Alizjah Jarvis, Sam Helms, James Hines, Tyler Clarke, Jason Kuchinski, Carter Hicks, Turner Hunsaker, Jameson Mistler, Pete Livingstone, Dorian Thorne, Andrew Carroll, Andrew Gischer, Otto Hurst, Cameron Corbin, Hunter Castaldo and Caden Brann. (submitted photo)