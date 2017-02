By Corey Saathoff on February 2, 2017 at 4:50 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Collin Kessler of the Gibault Catholic High School basketball team.

Kessler scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Hawks in a 73-51 win at Chester on Friday. He added a team-high 22 points in a win over Triad on Tuesday.

He is averaging 13 points and seven rebounds per game this season, and leads Gibault in blocked shots with 38.