Coleman petitions for new trial

A murder case that captivated the entire region and brought national attention to Monroe County seems like ages ago.

But the central figure in that case has had nothing but time to dwell on every minor detail of his trial. Now, nearly seven years after his conviction, Christopher Coleman is hoping for a return to the Monroe County Courthouse and a new trial.

“This is for real. We’re not going through the motions here,” Coleman’s court-appointed defense attorney Lloyd Cueto of Belleville told the Republic-Times. “I think Chris is entitled to a new trial.”

At issue in a petition for post-conviction relief filed Tuesday afternoon are photographs of Coleman with his mistress and whether jurors viewed that evidence as directed during their deliberation, which ultimately resulted in a guilty verdict.

