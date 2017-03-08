Coalition increases outreach efforts

The Monroe County Coalition for Drug-Free Communities demonstrated significant strides toward enhancing community outreach during its Monday meeting.

For one, the coalition reviewed a presentation it will share with the community demonstrating its mission and displaying data from the county’s 2016 Illinois Youth Survey.

Data pulled from the survey includes such topics as the frequency of marijuana use among teens or how many teens reported getting in the car with someone high or under the influence of alcohol.

“We wanted to use data that would come off as most surprising and shocking,” coalition secretary Gary Most told the Republic-Times.

Coalition chairman Bill Rebholz said the focus on marijuana and alcohol use would help the community understand how these habits can lead to more serious consequences down the road.

“You’re going to have people saying, ‘Oh, it’s just a little bit of pot or it’s just underage drinking,” he said. “But the kids who are doing that stuff are at an increased risk of doing something that will upset you…>>>

