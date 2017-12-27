Clyde S. Mathews | Obituary

Clyde S. Mathews, 75, of Waterloo, died Dec. 24, 2017, in St. Louis.

He was born April 8, 1942, in Waterloo, son of the late Simon and Agnes Mathews(nee Schneider).

He is a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo.

He retired from the state of Illinois, was the owner of a business in Waterloo, was a former officer for Waterloo Police Department, and served as a former alderman for the city of Waterloo.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Mathews (nee Wilson); children Lorrie (Kevin) Jacobs; step-children Tracey Lybarger, Michael (LeeAnn) Kastner, Barry (Jodi) Kastner, and Scott (Jill ) Noe; granddaughter Chelsea (Corey) Vasel; great-grandchildren Baylor Vasel and Tori Lybarger; numerous step-grandchildren; brothers Orval (Nancy) Mathews, Dennis (Lynn) Mathews, and David Mathews; sister Janet Posey; special nephew Neal Mathews; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John T. and Dale F. Mathews, and brother-in-law Bill Posey.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 28, and 8-9:30 a.m. Dec. 29, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 29, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.