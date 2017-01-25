 Clotilde “Cloie” M. Belgeri | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Clotilde “Cloie” M. Belgeri (nee Anthony) died Jan. 18, 2017, when he was baptized in the Hope of Christ’s Resurrection.

Most loving mother of Teri (Mark) Bertram, Celeste (Joe) Grimoldi, and Michelle Ladd; loving grandmother of Jeffrey and Julia Grimoldi and Anna and Adam Ladd; loving sister-in-law of Suzie Anthony; loving aunt, and friend to many.

Cloie is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lena Anthony, and her brothers Rev. Msgr. Paul, and Jimmy Anthony.

Cloie worked for 25 years in medical records at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Kirkwood. She was a member of the St. Joan of Arc Daughters of Mary Sodality.

Visitation was Jan. 22, at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 23 at St. Joan of Arc Parish.

Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the St. Joan of Arc School Tuition Assistance Fund.


