Clemen W. Ruesler | Obituary

Clemen W. Ruesler, 80, of Waterloo, died April 11, 2017, in Red Bud.

He was born June 23, 1936, in Friedheim, Mo., son of the late Walter and Lillian Ruesler (nee Hobeck).

Clemen was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Waterloo, was a U.S. Army veteran, retired from McDonald Douglas, and enjoyed playing baseball.

He is survived by his wife Karen Ruesler (nee Bush); children Sandra (Todd) Halt, Jennifer (John) Kindhart, Sharon (Allen) Marquardt, Daniel Morgan, Sara Naumann, and Matt Cohlmeyer; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister Nelda Sowell; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Phyllis Ruesler (nee Carter); daughter Marie Ruesler: sons Steven, Clinton, and Stanley Ruesler; and brothers Marvin and Darvin Ruesler.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9-10 a.m. April 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. April 15, at the church, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment followed at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Waterloo.