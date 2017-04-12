 Clemen W. Ruesler | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Clemen W. Ruesler | Obituary

By on April 12, 2017 at 3:10 pm

Clemen W. Ruesler

Clemen W.  Ruesler, 80, of Waterloo, died April 11, 2017, in Red Bud.

He was born June 23, 1936, in Friedheim, Mo., son of the late Walter and Lillian Ruesler (nee Hobeck).

Clemen was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Waterloo, was a U.S. Army veteran, retired from McDonald Douglas, and enjoyed playing baseball.

He is survived by his wife Karen Ruesler (nee Bush); children Sandra (Todd) Halt, Jennifer (John) Kindhart, Sharon (Allen) Marquardt, Daniel Morgan, Sara Naumann, and Matt Cohlmeyer; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister Nelda Sowell; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Phyllis Ruesler (nee Carter); daughter Marie Ruesler: sons Steven, Clinton, and Stanley Ruesler; and brothers Marvin and Darvin Ruesler.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9-10 a.m. April 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. April 15, at the church, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment followed at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Waterloo.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.