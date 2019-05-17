CJ | Pet of the Week

CJ

CJ is an adorable little fellow who would love a new family. His previous family moved and could not take him along. He is a good boy who is housebroken, crate trained and likes to sleep in his doggy bed. CJ would love to have a family to spend his golden years with and who will spoil him. There is a special adoption fee for a qualified applicant.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.