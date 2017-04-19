Cinderella ball to honor intellectually disabled

House of Neighborly Service outreach coordinator Kelly Lerch doesn’t know exactly how many items people donated to the upcoming Glass Slipper Ball.

But the fact that about 100 intellectually disabled individuals will have what they need to feel like Cinderella or Prince Charming for one magical night paints quite a picture of generosity in the community.

“We mailed out invites to over 100 people, and we’re expecting 100 to 125,” she said. “And everyone that’s needed a dress has been taken care of.”

In one case, a woman from a neighboring community donated 30 dresses to HNS after seeing the event on Facebook. Lerch said HNS plans to make the ball an annual event and the woman wants to make the same donation next year.

The formal ball will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. April 27 at The Beacon in Waterloo to celebrate Human Support Services clients who volunteer during the holiday outreach program by organizing and delivering collected donations.

According to Lerch, the clients also stepped up by delivering meals to senior citizens when Western Egyptian suspended its “meals on wheels” program in 2015.

“The clients always want to help, and they’re always so happy to deliver Christmas gifts,” Lerch said. “I feel like they’re a hidden resource that people don’t know they’re there…>>>

