CHS Varsity Cheer | Team of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on February 10, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Pictured is the 2016 Columbia High School varsity cheer squad.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School cheerleading squad.
The Eagles placed second overall in the medium varsity division of the IHSA state competitive cheerleading finals in Bloomington over the weekend.
In January, Columbia won the ICCA Championships in Springfield. (submitted photo)
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.