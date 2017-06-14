CHS grad selected in MLB draft

A 2014 Columbia High School graduate was selected in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday following a sensational spring on the mound for Webster University.

“It feels great,” Josh Fleming told the Republic-Times shortly after the Tampa Bay Rays took him with the 139th overall pick.

Fleming was watching MLB draft coverage with family, friends and teammates when his name was called.

“They all went crazy when the pick came,” he said. “It was an awesome moment.”

Fleming, a 6-foot-2 junior lefthanded starting pitcher at Webster, greatly improved his draft stock after posting an 8-1 record with a Division III-leading 0.68 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 92+ innings. He was named D3baseball.com’s 2017 Central Region Pitcher of the Year, and was also chosen as Pitcher of the Year in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Opponents hit just .169 against Fleming, who was ranked 210th on Baseball America’s Top 500 list entering draft week.

“Fleming has been shooting up draft boards with a fastball sitting 91-94 that can be thrown well on both sides of the plate,” Charlie Meyer of blogprospects.wordpress.com wrote last week. “Fleming is a guy who I think could go high based upon his limited innings and high upside.”

Fleming becomes the first Webster baseball player to be drafted by a major league team.

Fleming said he has put on 50 pounds and has grown about five inches since his playing days at CHS.

He went 8-4 with a 1.53 ERA during his senior year with the Eagles.

“My arm was feeling really good this season — probably the best it’s ever felt,” Fleming said. “I was just able to throw a lot of strikes, and that was the key to my success.”

He credited a solid infield defense, anchored by a gold-glove-winning shortstop, for the strong season.

