CHS girls soccer storming into regional

The Columbia High School girls soccer team continues to roll, racking up four more recent victories.

The Eagles (15-2-1) blasted Anna-Jonesboro on Thursday, 8-1, with scoring leader Kennedy Jones notching two goals and an assist. Blair Wittenbrink and Haley Glover added two goals apiece in the win.

Columbia picked up two more wins over the weekend, taking down Quincy and Shawnee Mission East during a tournament in Iowa. Both victories were by scores of 2-0.

Jones scored both goals in the win over Quincy on assists from Chloe Graff and Sophia Bonaldi. Jones and Reagan Mauch scored in the win over Shawnee Mission East.

Jones was at it again Monday night as the Eagles took down Mehlville at home, 5-0. Jones scored two goals and Fae Harrell added two goals and an assist.

Jones leads the team with 19 goals and five assists this spring, followed by Harrell with 11 goals and 11 assists. Wittenbrink has 10 goals on the season…>>>

