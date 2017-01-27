CHS Boys Bowling | Team of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on January 27, 2017 at 2:59 pm
Pictured, front row, from left, are head coach Keith Jeffery, Justin Budde, Nathan Bostick, Stephen Auer and Seth Harris; back row: Jacob Amos, Hayden Erpenbach, Cade Stein and Sean Jerome. (submitted photo)
The Columbia High School boys bowling team is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week.
The Eagles finished with a team score of 6,449 to place second at the Collinsville Sectional on Saturday and advance to this weekend’s IHSA state bowling tournament at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.